    Apply for a Federal Specialty Crop Block Grant

    The  Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) helps make fruits, vegetables, nuts, dried fruits, flowers, and other special plants to do better in the market.

    Apply Now

    Overview

    The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funds are for projects that help the specialty crop industry do better. They cannot be used for projects that only help one product or one organization make money. 

    To apply, fill out the Full Proposal form on the Department of Community and Economic Development's website. If you have any questions, contact Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture at 717-772-5207 or by emailing lastackhou@pa.gov.

    Eligibility

    SCBGP grant funds will be awarded for projects of up to two years in duration.

    Eligible applications include:

    • State and/or local organizations
    • Producer associations,
    • Academia
    • Community-based organizations
    • Other specialty crops stakeholders

    Projects to make specialty crops more competitive include:

    • Teaching kids and adults about eating fruits and veggies
    • Sending industry representatives s to international meetings with US government
    • Making it easier and cheaper to ship specialty crops
    • Helping everyone in the crop chain follow good practices
    • Spending money on crop research, especially for organic and environment-friendly ways
    • Keeping food safe
    • Creating new and better crop seeds
    • Controling pests and diseases
    • Focusing  on making farming sustainable

     

    Limitation on Grants

    • Project duration. A project must have a start date of September 30, 2025, and a completiondate of no later than September 29, 2028.
    • Reimbursement grants. Grant funds will be awarded as reimbursement grants.

     

    Funding Available

    Approximately $1,000,000 is available for grants under the Program. Grants will be awardedon a funds-available basis.

     

    Deadline

    Grant applications are to be recieved by Friday, December 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. EST.

     

    Contact Us

    You have any additional questions or concerns, please reach out to Lauren Stackhouse
     by email at lastackhou@pa.gov or by calling 717-772-5207. 