Apply for a Federal Specialty Crop Block Grant

Overview
The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funds are for projects that help the specialty crop industry do better. They cannot be used for projects that only help one product or one organization make money.
To apply, fill out the Full Proposal form on the Department of Community and Economic Development's website. If you have any questions, contact Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture at 717-772-5207 or by emailing lastackhou@pa.gov.
Eligibility
SCBGP grant funds will be awarded for projects of up to two years in duration.
Eligible applications include:
- State and/or local organizations
- Producer associations,
- Academia
- Community-based organizations
- Other specialty crops stakeholders
Projects to make specialty crops more competitive include:
- Teaching kids and adults about eating fruits and veggies
- Sending industry representatives s to international meetings with US government
- Making it easier and cheaper to ship specialty crops
- Helping everyone in the crop chain follow good practices
- Spending money on crop research, especially for organic and environment-friendly ways
- Keeping food safe
- Creating new and better crop seeds
- Controling pests and diseases
- Focusing on making farming sustainable
Limitation on Grants
- Project duration. A project must have a start date of September 30, 2025, and a completiondate of no later than September 29, 2028.
- Reimbursement grants. Grant funds will be awarded as reimbursement grants.
Funding Available
Approximately $1,000,000 is available for grants under the Program. Grants will be awardedon a funds-available basis.
Deadline
Grant applications are to be recieved by Friday, December 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. EST.
Contact Us
You have any additional questions or concerns, please reach out to Lauren Stackhouse
by email at lastackhou@pa.gov or by calling 717-772-5207.