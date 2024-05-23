Pay for a Resident Course with the State Fire Academy

The Pennsylvania State Fire Academy offers resident training programs at its facility in Lewistown, PA.

Courses in the academy resident training curriculum courses are specially selected courses that provide intermediate, advanced, and/or specialized training in:

Suppression

Rescue

Command

Other emergency services skills

The training programs follow the Local Level Fire Training curriculum. They enhance Pennsylvania Fire Service Certification.

The academy takes full advantage of National Fire Academy course opportunities. It capitalizes on equipment manufacturers' training and federal and state agency resources. The academy also taps private industry and other available courses.

