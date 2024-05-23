Pay for a Resident Course with the State Fire Academy

Overview
The Pennsylvania State Fire Academy offers resident training programs at its facility in Lewistown, PA.
Courses in the academy resident training curriculum courses are specially selected courses that provide intermediate, advanced, and/or specialized training in:
- Suppression
- Rescue
- Command
- Other emergency services skills
The training programs follow the Local Level Fire Training curriculum. They enhance Pennsylvania Fire Service Certification.
The academy takes full advantage of National Fire Academy course opportunities. It capitalizes on equipment manufacturers' training and federal and state agency resources. The academy also taps private industry and other available courses.
How to Pay Your Resident Course Invoice
First, you must fill out a Resident Course Application.
Credit Card Payments
- Please complete the form.
- Upload a copy of the invoice.
- Select payment type as "Electronic Payment".
- Click on the "checkout" button.
Mail-In Payments
- Please complete the form.
- Select payment Type as "mail-in application".
- Click the "submit" button.
- Enclose a check or money order with the printed application (payable to Commonwealth of PA).
Note: Do not add documents, please mail with your completed form and fee.
Contact Us
If you have questions, please contact the State Fire Academy at 717-248-1115.