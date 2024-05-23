Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Office of the State Fire Commissioner

    Pay for a Resident Course with the State Fire Academy

    Explore available methods of payment for your resident course invoice.

    Pay Your Invoice Online

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania State Fire Academy offers resident training programs at its facility in Lewistown, PA. 

    Courses in the academy resident training curriculum courses are specially selected courses that provide intermediate, advanced, and/or specialized training in:

    • Suppression
    • Rescue
    • Command
    • Other emergency services skills

    The training programs follow the Local Level Fire Training curriculum. They enhance Pennsylvania Fire Service Certification.

    The academy takes full advantage of National Fire Academy course opportunities. It capitalizes on equipment manufacturers' training and federal and state agency resources. The academy also taps private industry and other available courses.
     

    How to Pay Your Resident Course Invoice

    First, you must fill out a Resident Course Application

    Credit Card Payments

    1. Please complete the form.
    2. Upload a copy of the invoice.
    3. Select payment type as "Electronic Payment".
    4. Click on the "checkout" button.
       

    Mail-In Payments

    1. Please complete the form
    2. Select payment Type as "mail-in application".
    3. Click the "submit" button.
    4. Enclose a check or money order with the printed application (payable to Commonwealth of PA).

    Note: Do not add documents, please mail with your completed form and fee.
     

    Contact Us

    If you have questions, please contact the State Fire Academy at 717-248-1115.