Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Office of the State Fire Commissioner

    Attend Pennsylvania State Weekend at the National Fire Academy

    Join us for the next Annual Pennsylvania State Weekend at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

    Overview

    Pennsylvania State Weekend is a free program offered exclusively to emergency services personnel in Pennsylvania every summer.

    What's Offered

    Qualifications

    Program applicants must:

    • Be 18 years of age
    • Have a Pennsylvania address (organization)
    • Have a FEMA Student ID number

    It's recommended that attendees have at least three years of emergency services experience.

    Courses might require documentation of completed prerequisites.

    Get A FEMA Student ID Number

    When Can I Apply?

    Applications open around March of each year. Check back here for information.

    How to Apply

    When applications open for the year, apply online using the Acadis portal.

    1. Under "training and events," select "available training." 
    2. Under filters in the upper right, find "National Fire Academy" in the location dropdown menu.
    3. Click apply, then register.
    4. Complete the enrollment request form and click to submit your request.

    If your desired course if full, you can submit a waitlist request. We recommend also registering for a backup course that has not filled up.

    Check Enrollment Status or Cancel Enrollment Request

    To check the status of your enrollment request, log in to your Acadis account and go to "Training and Events." From there, select "Enrollment Requests."

    Email us to request cancelation of your courses.

    Email Cancelation Request

    Contact Us

    By Phone

    Give Us A Call

    By Email

    Email Us