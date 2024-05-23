Apply for a Municipal Fire Department Capital Grant

Overview
Eligible departments can apply for $25,000 to $100,000 in grants. Reference our Notice of Funding Opportunity and our Capital Grant Guidance for more information.
The following are the eligible expense categories:
- Establishing/modernizing facilities that house firefighting equipment, ambulances, or rescue vehicles.
- Acquiring/renovating existing structures to house firefighting equipment, ambulances, or rescue vehicles; or constructing/modernizing facilities.
- Repairing/purchasing firefighting, ambulance, or rescue equipment to provide proper and adequate training.
Who Is Eligible?
Municipal fire departments recognized by local ordinance and budgeted by the local government where the department geographically resides.
When Can I Apply?
The Municipal Fire Department Capital Grant has an application period of 45 days that usually opens up during the Spring.
|Applicant Name
|Amount
|City of Altoona Fire Department
|$82, 972
|City of Chester Fire Department
|$89,200
|City of Warren Fire Department
|$71,500
|City of Williamsport
|$99,550.72
|Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority
|$75,935
|York City Department of Fire/Rescue Serives
|$25,000
Apply Online
When applications open, apply for a grant online.
If you don't yet have one, you'll need to register for a Keystone Login through the commonwealth.