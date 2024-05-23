Skip to main content

    Office of the State Fire Commissioner

    Apply for a Municipal Fire Department Capital Grant

    Get money to improve your structures and firefighting equipment in Pennsylvania.

    Overview

    Eligible departments can apply for $25,000 to $100,000 in grants. Reference our Notice of Funding Opportunity and our Capital Grant Guidance​ for more information.

    The following are the eligible expense categories:
     

    • Establishing/modernizing facilities that house firefighting equipment, ambulances, or rescue vehicles.

    • Acquiring/renovating existing structures to house firefighting equipment, ambulances, or rescue vehicles; or constructing/modernizing facilities.

    • Repairing/purchasing firefighting, ambulance, or rescue equipment to provide proper and adequate training.

    Who Is Eligible?

    Municipal fire departments recognized by local ordinance and budgeted by the local government where the department geographically resides.

    When Can I Apply?

    The Municipal Fire Department Capital Grant has an application period of 45 days that usually opens up during the Spring. 

     

    See the 2024 grant winners here
    Applicant Name Amount
    City of Altoona Fire Department $82, 972
    ​City of Chester Fire Department ​$89,200
    City of Warren Fire Department $71,500
    ​City of Williamsport ​$99,550.72
    Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority ​$75,935
    York City Department of Fire/Rescue Serives ​​$25,000

     

    Apply Online

    When applications open, apply for a grant online.

    If you don't yet have one, you'll need to register for a Keystone Login through the commonwealth.

    Contact Us

    Need some help or have a question? Email our grants department.

    Email Us