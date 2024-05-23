Apply for Local-Level Training Instructor Certification

Overview
Become a local-level training instructor and get hired by departments to teach suppression or non-suppression firefighter courses.
When Do Applications Open?
Applications are accepted at the State Fire Academy October 1 through December 15 each year. Applications received any other time will be returned to the applicant.
How To Apply
Apply electronically during the open application period. Applicants can apply once per application period.
-
1
Log In
-
2
Find the Right Webform
Go to Academy Resources, then Webforms, in the left panel. Select "Request for Local Level Instructor Application."
-
3
Complete and Submit
Complete and submit your form. Be sure to review requirements for the instructor type you've chosen.
-
4
Wait for Processing
Allow up to 10 days for the request to be processed. Your application should then appear on your record, and you'll get an email to click over and complete your requirements.
-
5
Attach Required Documents
Go to applications and click continue. Press "update" to fulfill each individual requirement.
Important Note
Please make sure all requirements are fulfilled before submitting your application.
Requirements can be updated as many times as necessary before submitting.
Applications that contain incomplete or incorrect information will be rejected.
Next Steps
Application review will wrap up by Feb. 15, 2025. We'll schedule a virtual meeting and individual interview for approved applicants.
FAQs
Frequently asked questions about becoming a local-level training instructor.
Yes, you need three letters, one of which must be from a current State Fire Academy local-level instructor attesting to your integrity and abilities as a potential local-level instructor.
Yes, as long as it is not a conviction greater than a third-degree misdemeanor. Depending on the type of violation, you must provide a full explanation. A criminal history background check is also a requirement of the application.
Upon review of your completed application and interview by your area field supervisor, determination will be made by the State Fire Academy administrator. You will be notified by email of the results, usually in mid-May to the first of June. Notification is done only after all prerequisites and required documentation are met and have been entered into the instructor database.
Courses are assigned individually based on your background, knowledge, and training on the subject material.
Some courses have full instructional outlines and audio-visual packets for them. Numerous course do not have formal lesson plans. You must write your own lesson plan in accordance to the minimum standard for accreditation that sets the course goal, specific objectives, and a topic outline.
Complete Prerequisites for ZFID:
- At least 26 years of age
- Firefighter II Certification
- Fire Instructor II Certification
- Incident Safety Officer (16-hour National Fire Academy course)
- Hazardous Materials Operations training
- Terrorism training
- Fire Operations at Large Structures (ZSFA) training or equivalent
- 150 hours structural track training
- Three letters of reference from current suppression-level instructor
Once you've met the prerequisites, successfully complete the Suppression Instructor Development Program (ZFID).
Educational training agencies under contract with the Office of the State Fire Commissioner hire and pay instructors. You may be employed by as many of these agencies that accept you as an employee.
Yes, non-suppression instructors who have obtained approval from the State Fire Academy can serve as assistant instructors/guest lecturers for the first three levels: ELIS, ELFG, and ELEF.