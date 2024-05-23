Hold a Local-Level Firefighter Training

Overview
Your fire department or organization can host a Pennsylvania State Fire Academy accredited training program. Here's how.
Step 1: Decide which course you'd like to request
Browse the designated course list to decide which course you need.
Step 2: Choose A Trainer
Select an Educational Training Agency that serves your county.
Step 3: Apply
Fill out an application, then send it to your chosen training agency. Most require at least six weeks of lead-up time. They'll let you know if your requested course is accredited.
What Happens Next?
- The training agency will contact the instructor and make arrangements for the class to be conducted on the dates requested.
- The instructor and/or the training agency will contact you and confirm that the course request has been approved and an instructor has been assigned.
- If your organization wishes to totally sponsor the course, including the hiring and payment of the instructor, the lead instructor will submit a course request online using Acadis for review and approval by the field supervisor.