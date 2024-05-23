Request a Leadership Supervision Training from Academy on the Road

Overview
The State Fire Academy provides qualified instructors and student materials required to teach the course at your location.
The participating fire department is responsible for:
- Recruiting a minimum of 24 qualified students that meet the course prerequisites
- Providing their completed applications to the academy 15 days prior to the start of the course
Instructors, course materials, and certificates will be issued by the academy to the sponsoring agency.
Training Goals
This series presents fire and EMS supervisors with the basic leadership skills and tools needed to:
- Effectively perform in the fire and EMS environment
- Successfully transition into supervisory and leadership roles
- Establish a conceptual foundation and framework for success in leadership roles by exploring creative, analytical, political, and critical thinking perspectives
Available Courses
- Perspectives in Thinking (LIS 0646)
- Creating Environments for Professional Growth (LIS 0647)
- Frameworks for Success (LIS 0648)
Apply
Complete the PDF application, then return it to us by email or send it in the mail.