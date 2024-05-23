Request Historical Certification from the State Fire Academy

Overview
Registrations are for those National Pro-Board certifications obtained through the PA State Fire Academy /Office of the State Fire Commissioner in 2011 and prior.
How to a Request Historical Certification
The rate per level requested = $10.
Credit Card Payments
- Please complete the form.
- Upload a copy of the invoice.
- Select the payment type as "Electronic Payment".
- Click on the "Checkout" button.
Attach a copy of the relevant Certification Certificate(s).
Mail-In Applications
- Please complete the form.
- Select the Payment Type as "Mail-In Application".
- Click the "Submit" button.
- Enclose a check or money order with the printed application (Payable to Commonwealth of PA).
Note: Do not add documents, please mail with your completed form and fee.
Contact Us
If you have any questions, contact the State Fire Academy at 717-248-1115.