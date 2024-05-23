Skip to main content

    Office of the State Fire Commissioner

    Request Historical Certification from the State Fire Academy

    Learn how to request certifications obtained prior to 2012 from the State Fire Academy/Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

    Complete the request form

    Overview

    Registrations are for those National Pro-Board certifications obtained through the PA State Fire Academy /Office of the State Fire Commissioner in 2011 and prior.

    How to a Request Historical Certification

    The rate per level requested = $10.

     

    Credit Card Payments

    1. Please complete the form.
    2. Upload a copy of the invoice.
    3. Select the payment type as "Electronic Payment".
    4. Click on the "Checkout" button.

    Attach a copy of the relevant Certification Certificate(s).

     

    Mail-In Applications

    1. Please complete the form
    2. Select the Payment Type as "Mail-In Application".
    3. Click the "Submit" button.
    4. Enclose a check or money order with the printed application (Payable to Commonwealth of PA).

    Note: Do not add documents, please mail with your completed form and fee.

    Contact Us

    If you have any questions, contact the State Fire Academy at 717-248-1115.