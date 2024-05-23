1. Complete prerequisites
A candidate for the YFIS certification shall hold and maintain a professional credential in one of the following:
- Law rnforcement officer
- Health care professional (EMT, EMTP, physician, or nurse)
- Social service worker
- Mental health worker
- Educator
- Fire and Life Safety Educator I (Pro-Board and/or IFSAC certification)
- Fire Investigator (Pro-Board or IFSAC certification, OR another nationally-recognized and approved credential.
See the Youth Firesetter Intervention Specialist candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Page 3.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Youth Firesetter Intervention Specialist application (PDF).
Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.
|Exam Site
|Application Deadline
|Written Exam
|Skill Exam
|Email Your Application To:
|There are no upcoming exam dates for this certification. Check with your preferred testing site for more information.
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.
▶ Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.
5. Take written and skills tests
After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.
Once you pass both tests, you will be certified as a Youth Firesetter Intervention Specialist. Congratulations!