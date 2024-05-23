Skip to main content

    Get Certified

    Youth Firesetter Intervention Specialist

    Interested in helping teach safety skills? Pursue a Youth Firesetter Intervention Specialist Certification to grow your counseling, planning, and training skills.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Exams Schedule (PDF)
    1. Complete prerequisites

    A candidate for the YFIS certification shall hold and maintain a professional credential in one of the following:

    • Law rnforcement officer
    • Health care professional (EMT, EMTP, physician, or nurse)
    • Social service worker
    • Mental health worker
    • Educator
    • Fire and Life Safety Educator I (Pro-Board and/or IFSAC certification)
    • Fire Investigator (Pro-Board or IFSAC certification, OR another nationally-recognized and approved credential.

    See the Youth Firesetter Intervention Specialist candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Page 3.

    2. Fill out an application

    First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

    Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Youth Firesetter Intervention Specialist application (PDF).

    3. Select when and where you will take your tests

    Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.

    Upcoming open Youth Firesetter Intervention Specialist exam dates, by application deadline
     
    Exam Site Application Deadline Written Exam Skill Exam Email Your Application To:
    There are no upcoming exam dates for this certification. Check with your preferred testing site for more information.

     

    Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

    ▶  Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.

    4. Send completed application

    Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

    Skills we're looking for

    Here's what we test for in an Youth Firesetter Intervention Specialist skill exam. 

    Youth Firesetter Intervention Specialist skill sheets

    5. Take written and skills tests

    After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

    Once you pass both tests, you will be certified as a Youth Firesetter Intervention Specialist. Congratulations!

    Get help

    If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.