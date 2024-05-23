1. Complete prerequisites
- Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of applying.
Incident Command System Course
Must show proof of completing an approved course on the Incident Command System.
CPR and Emergency Medical Services Training
Must complete an approved CPR course and medical care training course (or hold a current EMS certification)
NFPA 1081 (2012 Edition) JPRs 5.3.5, 5.1.2.5 Fire Safety Survey & Reporting
Using pages 6-9 in the survey form provided in the Industrial Fire Brigade – Incipient application, conduct a fire safety survey in a facility so that fire and life safety hazards are identified; provide recommendations for correction and explain how unresolved issues are referred to the proper authority.
See the Industrial Fire Brigade Incipient candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 6.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Industrial Fire Brigade Incipient application (PDF).
Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.
|Exam Site
|Application Deadline
|Written Exam
|Skill Exam
|Email Your Application To:
|There are no upcoming exam dates for this certification. Check with your preferred testing site for more information.
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.
▶ Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.
5. Take written and skills tests
After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.
Once you pass both tests, you will be Industrial Fire Brigade Incipient certified. Congratulations!