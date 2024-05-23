Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Get Certified

    Incident Safety Officer

    Already certified as a Fire Officer I? Pursue an Incident Safety Officer certification to grow your leadership, administration, and policy writing skills.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Exams Schedule (PDF)
    image of two firefighters, with one holding on to their helmet

    1. Complete prerequisites

    • Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
      Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations trainings or certificates within one year of the date of applying.
    • Incident Command System Course
      Must show proof of completing an approved course on the Incident Command System. 

    • National Fire Academy:
      Incident Safety Officer Course: You must have taken the NFA: ISO course.
      Please attach a copy of your course completion certificate.

    • Fire Officer I Certification:
      You must be certified at the Fire Officer I level.

    See the Incident Safety Officer Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Page 4.

    2. Fill out an application

    First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

    Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Incident Safety Officer application (PDF).

    3. Select when and where you will take your tests

    Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.

    Upcoming open Incident Safety Officer exam dates, by application deadline
     
    Exam Site Application Deadline Written Exam Skill Exam Email Your Application To:
    There are no upcoming exam dates for this certification. Check with your preferred testing site for more information.

     

    Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

    ▶  Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.

    4. Send completed application

    Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

    A firefighter with an oxygen pack on his back holds his hat.

    Skills we're looking for

    Here's what we test for in an Incident Safety Officer skill exam. 

    Incident Safety Officer skill sheets

    5. Take written and skills tests

    After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

    Once you pass both tests, you will be certified as an Incident Safety Officer. Congratulations!

    Get help

    If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.