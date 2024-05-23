Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Get Certified

    Hazardous Materials Operations

    Looking to increase your skill set? Pursue a Hazardous Materials Operations Certification.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Exams Schedule (PDF)
    image of firefighter walking on a fire truck

    1. Complete prerequisites

      • Age requirement:
        Applications must be a minimum of 16 years old.
      • Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
        Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of applying.

      See the Hazardous Materials Operations candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Page 4.

      2. Fill out an application

      First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

      Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Hazardous Materials Operations application (PDF).

      3. Select when and where you will take your tests

      Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.

      Upcoming open Hazardous Materials Operations exam dates, by application deadline
       
      Exam Site Application Deadline Written Exam Skill Exam Email Your Application To:
      Chester County Emergency Services Training Sep. 27, 2024 Oct. 20, 2024 Oct. 20, 2024 Maureen McCormick
      firecert@chesco.org
      Chester County Emergency Services Training Oct. 1, 2024 Oct. 22, 2024 Oct. 23, 2024 Maureen McCormick
      firecert@chesco.org
      Indiana County Public Safety Training Academy Oct. 11, 2024 Nov. 2, 2024 Nov. 2, 2024 Thomas Stuntzman
      ispsa@indianacounty.org
      Harrisburg Area Community College Oct. 11, 2024 Nov. 4, 2024 Nov. 4, 2024 Tina Cook
      tmcook@hacc.edu
      WCCC Public Safety Training Center Nov. 17, 2024 Nov. 24, 2024 Nov. 24, 2024 Marc Jackson
      jacksonmarc@westmoreland.edu

       

      Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

      ▶  Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.

      4. Send completed application

      Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

      A firefighter with an oxygen pack on his back.

      Skills we're looking for

      Here's what we test for in an Hazardous Materials Operations skill exam. There are 6 Skill Sheets attached to this certification.

       

      1. Hazardous Materials Operations Skill Sheet: Core (PDF)
      2. Hazardous Materials Operations Skill Sheet: MS Air Monitoring (PDF)
      3. Hazardous Materials Operations Skill Sheet: MS Mass DECON and Victim Recovery (PDF)
      4. Hazardous Materials Operations Skill Sheet: MS, PPE, and RP - Skill A (PDF)
      5. Hazardous Materials Operations Skill Sheet: MS Tech DECON (PDF)
      6. Hazardous Materials Operations Skill Sheets: MS, PPE, and PC (PDF)

       

      Hazardous Materials Operations skill sheets

      5. Take written and skills tests

      After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

      Once you pass both tests, you will be Hazardous Materials Operations certified. Congratulations!

      Get help

      If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.