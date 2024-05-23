Skip to main content

    Get Certified

    Hazardous Materials Incident Commander

    Looking to increase your leadership and hazardous response skills? Pursue a Hazardous Materials Incident Commander Certification.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Exams Schedule (PDF)
    1. Complete prerequisites

    • Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
      Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations trainings or certificates within one year of the date of applying.
    • Incident Command System Course
      Must show proof of completing an approved course on the Incident Command System. 

    See the Hazardous Materials Incident Commander (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Page 4.

    2. Fill out an application

    First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

    Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Hazardous Materials Incident Commanderapplication (PDF).

    3. Select when and where you will take your tests

    Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.

    Upcoming open Hazardous Materials Incident Commander exam dates, by application deadline
     
    Exam Site Application Deadline Written Exam Skill Exam Email Your Application To:
    There are no upcoming exam dates for this certification. Check with your preferred testing site for more information.

     

    Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

    ▶  Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.

    4. Send completed application

    Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

    Skills we're looking for

    Here's what we test for in an Hazardous Materials Incident Commander skill exam. 

    Hazardous Materials Incident Commander skill sheets

    5. Take written and skills tests

    After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

    Once you pass both tests, you will be certified as an Hazardous Materials Incident Commander. Congratulations!

    Get help

    If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.