1. Complete prerequisites
- Age requirement: Applicants must be at least 14 years old.
- Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of applying.
See the Hazardous Materials Awareness candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Page 4.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Hazardous Materials Awareness application (PDF).
Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.
|Exam Site
|Application Deadline
|Written Exam
|Skill Exam
|Email Your Application To:
|Delaware County Fire School
|Oct. 1, 2024
|Oct. 22, 2024
|Oct. 22, 2024
|Kerby Kerber
kkerber@delcoestc.org
|Harrisburg Area Community College
|Oct. 14, 2024
|Nov. 4, 2024
|Nov. 4, 2024
|Tina Cook
tmcook@hacc.edu
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.
▶ Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.
5. Take written and skills tests
After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.
Once you pass both tests, you will be Hazardous Materials Awareness certified. Congratulations!