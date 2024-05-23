Skip to main content

    Firefighter I

    Become an entry-level firefighter in a volunteer or career fire department in Pennsylvania.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Exams Schedule (PDF)
    1. Complete prerequisites

    • Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification 
      Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of applying to get certified as a Firefighter I.

    • Interior Structural Fire Attack 
      Must have demonstrated the ability to attack and extinguish an interior structural fire operating as a member of the team. 

    • CPR and Emergency Medical Services Training 
      Must complete an approved CPR course and medical care training course (or hold a current EMS certification)

    See the Firefighter I Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on pages 3 to 5.

    2. Fill out an application

    First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

    Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Firefighter I application (PDF).

    3. Select when and where you will take your tests

    Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.

    Upcoming open Firefighter I exam dates, by application deadline
     
    Exam Site Application Deadline Written Exam Skill Exam Email Your Application To:
    Fayette County Fire School Sept. 6, 2024 Oct. 18, 2024 Oct. 20, 2024 Jim Eley, sitecoordinatorfcfa@gmail.com
    Indiana County Public Safety Training Academy Sept. 13, 2024 Oct. 4, 2024 Oct. 5, 2024 Thomas Stutzman, ispsa@indianacounty.org
    Schuylkill County Fire School Sept. 20, 2024 Oct. 11, 2024 Oct. 12, 2024 Jim Misstishin Jr., firechief@pottsvillepa.gov 
    Harrisburg Area Community College Sept. 26, 2024 Oct. 17, 2024 Oct. 19, 2024 Tina Cook, tmcook@hacc.edu
    Cambria County Fire School Sept. 27, 2024 Oct. 18, 2024 Oct. 19, 2024 Frank Hribar, firechief82@gmail.com
    Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center Oct. 7, 2024 Oct. 23, 2024 Oct. 26, 2024 Ken Weber, kweber@lancastercountypa.com
    Pike County Training Center Oct. 8, 2024 Nov. 8, 2024 Nov. 9, 2024 Timothy Knapp Sr., tknapp@pikepa.org
    Berks County Public Safety Training Center Oct. 11, 2024 Nov. 1, 2024 Nov. 2, 2024 John DeMarco, jdemarco@countyofberks.com
    Monroe County Fire School Oct. 11, 2024 Nov. 1, 2024 Nov. 2, 2024 William Edinger, wedinger@monroecountypa.gov
    Lycoming County Public Safety Oct. 18, 2024 Oct. 30, 2024 Nov. 2, 2024 Matthew Oldt, mattoldt@verizon.net
    Allegheny County Fire Academy Oct. 23, 2024 Nov. 14, 2024 Nov. 17, 2024 Michael Krzeminski, Michael.Krzeminski@AlleghenyCounty.us
    Chester County Emergency Services Training Oct. 24, 2024 Nov. 14, 2024 Nov. 16, 2024 Maureen McCormick, firecert@chesco.org
    Delaware County Fire School Nov. 1, 2024 Dec. 3, 2024 Dec. 4, 2024 Kerby Kerber, kkerber@delcoestc.org
    Luzerne County Community College Public Safety Training Nov. 5, 2024 Nov. 22, 2024 Nov. 23, 2024 Brian Bloom, bbloom@luzerne.edu
    Harrisburg Area Community College Nov. 14, 2024 Dec. 5, 2024 Dec. 7, 2024 Tina Cook, tmcook@hacc.edu
    Butler County Community College Nov. 15, 2024 Dec. 6, 2024 Dec. 7, 2024 Jason Braguiner, jason.bragunier@bc3.edu
    Butler County Community College Nov. 15, 2024 Dec. 6, 2024 Dec. 8, 2024 Jason Braguiner, jason.bragunier@bc3.edu
    Westmoreland County Community College Dec. 6, 2024 Dec. 20, 2024 Dec. 21, 2024 Marc Jackson, jacksonmarc@westmoreland.edu

    Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

    ▶  Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.

    4. Send completed application

    Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

    Skills we're looking for

    Here's what we test for in a Firefighter I skill exam.

    Firefighter I skill sheets (PDF)

    5. Take written and skills tests

    After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

    Once you pass both tests, you will be certified as a Firefighter I. Congratulations!

    Get help

    If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.