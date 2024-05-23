1. Complete prerequisites
Good news! There are no prerequisites for this level of certification.
See the Fire and Emergency Services Instructor I Candidate Handbook (PDF) for more information.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Fire and Emergency Services Instructor I application (PDF).
Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.
|Exam Site
|Application Deadline
|Written Exam
|Skill Exam
|Email Your Application To:
|Butler County Community College
|Sep. 27, 2024
|Oct. 18, 2024
|Oct. 18, 2024
|Jason Bragunier, jason.bragunier@bc3.edu
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.
▶ Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.
5. Take written and skills tests
After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.
Once you pass both tests, you will be certified as a Fire and Emergency Services Instructor I. Congratulations!