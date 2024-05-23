Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Get Certified

    Driver/Operator – Pumper

    Already certified as a Firefighter? Pursue a Driver/Operator – Pumper certification to grow your professional skillset.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Exams Schedule (PDF)
    Image of a firefighter lending another firefighter support

    1. Complete prerequisites

      • Identification:
        Valid state issued Department of Transportation Driver’s License. A legible copy (front & back) must be submitted with the application.
      • Chief Officer's Endorsement
        Complies with NFPA 1002, 2017 Edition, Chapter 4, JPRs 4.2.1, 4.2.2, and Chapter 5, JPR 5.1.1, 5.1.2: perform and document the routine tests, inspections, and servicing functions so that all items are checked for operation and deficiencies. Operates a vehicle using defensive driving techniques under emergency conditions, given a fire department vehicle and emergency conditions, so control of the vehicle is maintained (JPR 4.3.6).  

      See the Driver/Operator – Pumper Certification candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 5.

      2. Fill out an application

      First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

      Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Driver/Operator – Pumper Certification application (PDF).

      3. Select when and where you will take your tests

      Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.

      Upcoming open Driver/Operator – Pumper Certification exam dates, by application deadline
       
      Exam Site Application Deadline Written Exam Skill Exam Email Your Application To:
      Monroe County Fire School Aug. 30, 2024 Nov. 2, 2024 Nov. 2, 2024 William Edinger
      wedinger@monroecountypa.gov
      Chester County Emergency Services Training Oct. 13, 2024 Nov. 3, 2024 Nov. 3, 2024 Maureen McCormick
      firecert@chesco.org
      WCCC Public Safety Training Center Oct. 25, 2024 Nov. 2, 2024 Nov. 2, 2024 Marc Jackson
      jacksonmarc@westmoreland.edu

       

      Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

      ▶  Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.

      4. Send completed application

      Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

      A firefighter carries a child who is holding a stuffed bunny.

      Skills we're looking for

      Here's what we test for in an Driver/Operator – Pumper skill exam. 

      Driver/Operator – Pumper skill sheets

      5. Take written and skills tests

      After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

      Once you pass both tests, you will be Driver/Operator – Pumper certified. Congratulations!

      Get help

      If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.