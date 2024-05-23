Apply for an Unconventional Gas Well Fund Grant

Overview
This grant program provides funding for volunteer and career fire, emergency medical services, and rescue companies:
- In counties where unconventional gas well drilling has been permitted.
- In counties that directly border permitted counties and respond to related emergencies.
Eligible Projects
- Certification: Obtaining professional national certification for members.
- Equipment: Purchase of firefighting, emergency medical, rescue, or air monitoring equipment used on, or related to, an unconventional gas well pad emergency response. All equipment purchased through the grant program will include training on the equipment provided at no additional costs to recipients.
- Training: Training classes and required educational materials paid for with grant funds must be State Fire Academy-approved curriculum, and must meet a predetermined minimum class size.
Eligible Organizations
- Volunteer/Career Fire Companies
- Emergency Medical Services
- Rescue Companies
Some exclusions apply. Review program guidance for complete eligibility requirements.
Important Dates
|Sept. 30, 2024
|Application period opens.
|Nov. 30, 2024
|Application period closes at 4 p.m.
|Jan. 30, 2025
|The State Fire Academy and Office of the State Fire Commissioner approves or disapproves of all applications. Notifications will be made after this date.
|April 1, 2025
|Signed grant agreements must be returned to the State Fire Academy.
|May 1, 2025
|Project modification request deadline.
|June 30, 2025
|Final report due.
Apply Online
When applications open, apply for a grant online.