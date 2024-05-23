Overview
You can order and pay for firefighter patches online or by mail. However, some patches need additional proof with the form.
- To buy Keystone patches and bars, individuals must have a certification and you must attach proof of your certification to this form.
- For the State Fire Academy Local Level Instructor Keystone Patch, please attach copy of your instructor card.
How to Order a Firefighter Patch
Only the OSFC/PSFA Certification Program can issue certifications.
Credit Card Payments
- Please complete the form.
- Upload relevant documents.
- Select payment type as "Electronic Payment".
- Click on the "Checkout" button.
Mail-In Application
- Please complete the form.
- Select Payment Type as "Mail-In Application".
- Click on the "Submit" button.
- Enclose a check or money order with the printed application (Payable to Commonwealth of PA).
Note: Do not add documents, please mail with your completed form and fee
Contact Us
Please contact the State Fire Academy with any questions at 717-248-1115.