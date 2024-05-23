Skip to main content

    Office of the State Fire Commissioner

    Order a Participating Fire Department Decal

    Recognizing the fire departments with skilled personnel who have taken the time to get certified.

    pattern of the bright blue, yellow, and red keystone decal.

    Qualifications

    1. Complete a valid application
    2. Submit a roster of active department members and certified personnel
    3. Have roster notarized and signed by leaders of the employer (city, borough, township, etc.), acknowledging that members are hazardous materials response certified
    4. Have a minimum 10% of certified personnel on the active member roster

    Awarded recognition is valid for three years, after which a department must renew their recognition by reapplying.
     

    Application & Rosters (PDF)

    Fill out the final two pages and get the appropriate signatures.

    Participating Departments

    These departments have been awarded recognition for their commitment to certification.

    Cost

    Cost is $10 per decal. It can be paid electronically or sent with a mail-in application as a check or money order.

    Order Your Decals

     

    Online

    1. Complete the online form
    2. Upload application and roster
    3. Select "electronic payment" and check out
    Order Online

    Need Help?

    Give us a ring at 717-248-1115.
    Call Us

    By Mail

    1. Complete the online form
    2. Select "Mail-In Application" under payment type and click submit
    3. Mail a check or money order, along with completed and signed application/roster, to our office. Checks/money orders should be payable to Commonwealth of PA.
    Online Form

    Mail to:

    Pennsylvania State Fire Academy
    Attn: Certification Program, Participating Department
    1150 Riverside Drive
    Lewistown, PA 17044