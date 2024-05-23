Apply for a Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant

Who Can Apply?
- All fire companies
- Emergency medical services
- Volunteer rescue squads
To maintain current and future fiscal year eligibility, your organization must continue report your incidents on a monthly basis via the Pennsylvania Fire Incident Reporting System.
Eligible Projects
Eligible organizationscan apply for grant funding for a combination of up to two projects in the following categories:
- Facilities: Construction and/or renovation of the fire company's or ambulance service’s facility and purchase or repair of fixtures and furnishings necessary to maintain or improve the capability of the company to provide fire, ambulance and rescue services.
- Equipment: Purchase or repair of firefighting, ambulance, or rescue equipment. This includes the purchase of fuel for company vehicles.
- Debt Reduction: Debt reduction associated with the facility or equipment categories above.
- Training: Training and certification of members.
- Training and Education: Materials regarding fire prevention for the general public.
- Career Departments Only: Overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are attending training.
- Recruitment and Retention: Including, but not limited to, volunteer firefighter length of service award programs and programs for minors.
- Construction Savings Account: For fire companies only. Apply for a grant for the purpose of constructing a new facility. The grant funds shall be deposited into a construction savings account. The account will be administered by thecommissioner. A fire company may only apply for a grant for up to five years. This project cannot be amended.
Apply Online
Apply online. You will need to create a user ID and password first, even if you created one for a previous grant cycle.
When Can I Apply?
Now! The opening date for the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program was on September 6.
Resources
- Annual Grant Mailing Letter (PDF)
- 2024-25 Important Dates (PDF)
- Program Guidance (PDF)
- 2023-24 Grant Awards (PDF))
- Grant Agreement Instructions (PDF)
- Final Report Instructions (PDF)
- Grant Modification Instructions (PDF)
- 2023-24 Annual Report (PDF)
- 2022-23 Annual Report (PDF)
- 2021-22 Annual Report (PDF)
- Title 35 (PDF)