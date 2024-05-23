Skip to main content

    Office of the State Fire Commissioner

    Apply for a Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant

    An annual grant program available for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services, and rescue squads.

    Who Can Apply?

    • All fire companies
    • Emergency medical services
    • Volunteer rescue squads

    To maintain current and future fiscal year eligibility, your organization must continue report your incidents on a monthly basis via the Pennsylvania Fire Incident Reporting System.

    Eligible Projects

    Eligible organizationscan apply for grant funding for a combination of up to two projects in the following categories:

    • Facilities:  Construction and/or renovation of the fire company's or ambulance service’s facility and purchase or repair of fixtures and furnishings necessary to maintain or improve the capability of the company to provide fire, ambulance and rescue services.
    • Equipment:  Purchase or repair of firefighting, ambulance, or rescue equipment. This includes the purchase of fuel for company vehicles.
    • Debt Reduction:  Debt reduction associated with the facility or equipment categories above.
    • Training: Training and certification of members.
    • Training and Education:  Materials regarding fire prevention for the general public.
    • Career Departments Only:  Overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are attending training.
    • Recruitment and Retention:  Including, but not limited to, volunteer firefighter length of service award programs and programs for minors.
    • Construction Savings Account: For fire companies only.  Apply for a grant for the purpose of constructing a new facility. The grant funds shall be deposited into a construction savings account. The account will be administered by thecommissioner. A fire company may only apply for a grant for up to five years. This project cannot be amended.

    Apply Online

    Apply online. You will need to create a user ID and password first, even if you created one for a previous grant cycle.

      Online Grant Application
      How To Change A Password (PDF)
      How To Change A Contact (PDF)

      When Can I Apply?

      Now! The opening date for the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program was on September 6.   

