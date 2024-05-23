Apply for an Emergency Training Center Capital Grant

Overview
This program provides funding for emergency service training providers. Reference our Notice of Funding Opportunity and our Capital Grant Guidance for more information and to learn how to apply.
The following are the eligible expense categories:
- Establish/modernize facilities that house:
1. Firefighting equipment
2. Ambulances
3. Rescue Vehicles
- Acquire/renovate structures to house firefighting equipment, ambulances, or rescue vehicles, or construct/modernize facilities.
- Repair/purchase firefighting, ambulance, or rescue equipment to provide proper and adequate training.
Who Is Eligible?
- Emergency services training centers
- Community colleges
- County-owned facilities
- Municipal or fire department-owned facilities
- Nonprofit, countywide associations
When Can I Apply?
The Emergency Training Center Capital Grant has an application period of 45 days that usually opens up during the Spring.
|Applicant Name
|Amount
|Butler County Community College
|$25,900
|Chester County Department of Emergency Services
|$30,100
|City of Altoona Fire Department
|$100,000
|Crary Hose Company
|$100,000
|Fremont Fire Department
|$100,000
|Luzerne County Community College/Public Safety Training Institute
|$94,000
