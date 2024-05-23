Skip to main content

    Office of the State Fire Commissioner

    Pay a Certification Registration Invoice from the State Fire Academy

    You have the option to pay your certification registration fee online or by mail.

    Make an online payment

    Overview

    The Office of the State Fire Commissioner implements firefighter training and certification because they must follow established standards. 

    Discover more information about the professional certification program

    How to Pay Your Registration Invoice

    The Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) is the agency that is responsible for certifications in Pennsylvania. The State Fire Academy (PSFA) administers it.

    Credit Card Payments

    1. Please complete the form.
    2. Upload a copy of the invoice.
    3. Select the payment type as "Electronic Payment".
    4. Click on the "Checkout" button.

    Mail-In Applications

    1. Please complete the form
    2. Select the Payment Type as "Mail-In Application".
    3. Click the "Submit" button.
    4. Enclose a check or money order with the printed application (Payable to Commonwealth of PA).

    Note: Do not add documents, please mail with your completed form and fee.

    Contact Us

    If you have any questions, contact the State Fire Academy at 717-248-1115.