Request an Alternative Energy Training from Academy on the Road

Overview
The State Fire Academy provides qualified instructors and student materials required to teach the course at your location.
The participating fire department is responsible for:
- Recruiting a minimum of 24 qualified students that meet the course prerequisites
- Providing their completed applications to the academy 15 days prior to the start of the course
Instructors, course materials, and certificates will be issued by the academy to the sponsoring agency.
Available Courses
- Advanced Logger Rescue Training (ALRT)
- Foam - Ethanol Technician Level I (FEUT)
- Firefighting at Shale Gas Emergencies (FSGE)
- First Responder Safety Training for Natural Gas Vehicles and Fueling Stations (NGVF)
- Pipeline Emergencies Awareness Training (PEAT)
- Pipeline Emergencies Operations Training (PEOT)
- Portable Pipelines for First Responders (PPFR)
- Responding to Ethanol Incidents (RTEI)
- Transportation Rail Incident Preparedness & Response: Flammable Liquid Unit Trains (TRIPR)
- Well Site Emergency For First Responders (WEFR)
- Well Site Production Phase Emergencies (WPPE)
- Wild Well Hazardous Materials Technician (WWHMT)
- Wild Well Hazardous Materials Technician (WWHMTR)
Apply
Complete the PDF application, then return it to us by email or send it in the mail.