Access Public Records with the Right-to-Know Law

Requesting Information
For records related to the Governor's Office of Administration, we assess if the requested records are public and respond as quickly as possible. Detailed guidelines are available in our right-to-know policy.
Submitting a Request
Submit Right-to-Know Law requests for OA-related information via mail, fax, email your agency open records officer, or hand delivery between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on regular business days.
Contact Information
Agency Open Records Officer
Governor's Office of Administration
613 North Street
110 Finance Building
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Phone: 717.787.8191
Note: The Governor's Office of Administration is a separate entity from the Office of the Governor.
Office of Open Records
Citizens who wish to learn more about Pennsylvania's right-to-know law or appeal an agency's response to their request are encouraged to contact:
Pennsylvania Office of Open Records
333 Market Street
16th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Phone: 717.346.9903
Fax: 717.425.5343
Additional Resources
Find state contracting information online through the Department of Treasury's e-Library and the Department of General Services' e-Marketplace.