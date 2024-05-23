Skip to main content

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Access Public Records with the Right-to-Know Law

    Pennsylvania's right-to-know law ensures transparency by providing public access to government records. Citizens can request information directly from agency open records officers.

    Requesting Information

    For records related to the Governor's Office of Administration, we assess if the requested records are public and respond as quickly as possible. Detailed guidelines are available in our right-to-know policy.

    Submitting a Request

    Submit Right-to-Know Law requests for OA-related information via mail, fax, email your agency open records officer, or hand delivery between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on regular business days.

    Contact Information

    Agency Open Records Officer
    Governor's Office of Administration
    613 North Street
    110 Finance Building
    Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Phone: 717.787.8191

     Note: The Governor's Office of Administration is a separate entity from the Office of the Governor.

    Office of Open Records

    Citizens who wish to learn more about Pennsylvania's right-to-know law or appeal an agency's response to their request are encouraged to contact:

    Pennsylvania Office of Open Records
    333 Market Street
    16th Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Phone: 717.346.9903
    Fax: 717.425.5343

    Additional Resources

    Find state contracting information online through the Department of Treasury's e-Library and the Department of General Services' e-Marketplace.