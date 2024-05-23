Request Data from the JCJC

JCJC must comply with the laws, regulations, and ethical standards that are established for both juvenile court records and human subject research. The concern for confidentiality exists in all studies that utilize youth data, and these standards serve as safeguards to protect such confidentiality. In Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Juvenile Act (see 42 Pa.C.S. §6307; 42 Pa.C.S. §6308; and 42 Pa.C.S. §6309), the Pennsylvania Rules of Juvenile Court Procedure (see Pa.R.J.C.P. 160 and Pa.R.J.C.P. 161), and the Criminal History Record Information Act all govern the collection and release of juvenile criminal history information, to include what is collected in the PaJCMS. These statutes and Rules clearly describe what information can be shared and with whom.

Additionally, while JCJC is statutorily authorized to maintain the Pennsylvania Juvenile Case Management System (PaJCMS) to meet its statutory requirement “to compile and publish such statistical data as needed for the efficient administration of the juvenile courts”, the actual records are owned by the individual Juvenile Probation Departments in the Commonwealth. As a result, unless the researcher is requesting aggregate statewide data, JCJC cannot release any such data without consent and authorization from the Chief and/or a Judge from each county in which the data is requested.



To request data from JCJC, please download and submit the completed Data Form using the link below.

