Register for eVitals

Important Notice
Oct 2, 2024 11:59 PM - The DAVE Electronic Death Reporting System (EDRS) will be terminated.
Oct 3, 2024 5:00 PM through Oct 7, 2024 7:00 AM - The eVitals Birth reporting system will be unavailable.
Oct 7, 2024 7:00 AM - VRMS reporting will be live in eVitals for both birth and death.
For concerns or issues, please use the below links to send your request to the proper team.
Please be sure to include your facility name, and Keystone ID (b-account).
Please do not send multiple emails for same issue!
- Keystone ID Login Concerns – 717-214-6752
- Training Concerns – RA-DHEVITALSONBOARD@pa.gov
- Approval Concerns – RA-DHEVITALSONBOARD@pa.gov
- Admin/Facility Setup Concerns – RA-DHEVITALSFAHELP@pa.gov