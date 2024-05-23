Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Apply for the York and Lancaster Counties Habitat Improvement Grant

    The York and Lancaster Counties Habitat Improvement Grant funds projects such as dam removals, stream habitat improvement projects, and agricultural pasture and barnyard best management practices in York and Lancaster County.

    Apply Now

    Purpose of Restoration Fund

    The York and Lancaster Counties Habitat Improvement Grant Program receives funding from two sources, the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station and the Muddy Run Pumped Storage Project. In accordance with their respective Water Quality Certifications, PFBC receives a combined total of $150,000 annually to fund projects such as dam removals, stream habitat improvement projects, and agricultural pasture and barnyard best management practices.

    Projects Eligible for Funding

    To be eligible, projects must be located in York or Lancaster County and be a habitat improvement and/or a sediment reduction project. This shall include stream improvement projects, agricultural best management practices, and small dam removal projects.