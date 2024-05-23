Report an Abandoned Boat found on Pennsylvania public waters or property

Reporting Instructions
- Complete all requested information, if known, in Sections A and B. Print or type the requested information.
- Submit a Hull ID Number tracing and photos of the abandoned boat.
- Submit a copy of paperwork authorizing the pickup of the boat.
- Submit a copy of a valid certificate of authorization issued by the Department of Transportation under 75 PA. C.S §7302.
- Submit an itemized statement of expenses on the authorized salvor’s letterhead.
- Read, sign and date the certification statement in Section C.
- Mail to: Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission at the address listed in the upper right corner of this form.
- If you need assistance in completing this form or have any questions, please call the Division of Licensing and Registration at (866) 262-8734.
Statement of an Abandoned Boat
Make a statement under penalty of law that your boat has been abandoned for at least 3 months.
Register an Abandoned Boat
Follow Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission guidelines to register an abandoned boat.
Note: An abandoned boat may have a preexisting title, and may need to be reissued.