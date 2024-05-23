Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Report an Abandoned Boat found on Pennsylvania public waters or property

    Help the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission keep Pennsylvania's waterways clean. Please report abandoned boats on public lands and waters.

    Report Abandoned Boat

    Reporting Instructions

    1. Complete all requested information, if known, in Sections A and B. Print or type the requested information.
    2. Submit a Hull ID Number tracing and photos of the abandoned boat.
    3. Submit a copy of paperwork authorizing the pickup of the boat.
    4. Submit a copy of a valid certificate of authorization issued by the Department of Transportation under 75 PA. C.S §7302.
    5. Submit an itemized statement of expenses on the authorized salvor’s letterhead.
    6. Read, sign and date the certification statement in Section C.
    7. Mail to: Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission at the address listed in the upper right corner of this form. 
    8. If you need assistance in completing this form or have any questions, please call the Division of Licensing and Registration at (866) 262-8734. 

    Statement of an Abandoned Boat

    Make a statement under penalty of law that your boat has been abandoned for at least 3 months.

    Register an Abandoned Boat

    Follow Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission guidelines to register an abandoned boat.

    Note:  An abandoned boat may have a preexisting title, and may need to be reissued.