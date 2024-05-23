Report a Boating Accident

Legally Required Reporting
- The operator of a boat involved in an accident resulting in death, disappearance or injury requiring medical treatment beyond first aid. Must be reported within 48 hours.
- Accidents involving aggregate property damage exceeding $2,000. Must be reported within 10 days.
- If the operator is unable, the owner of every vessel involved must report the accident.
*All reports are confidential and for the use of the Commission for boating safety purposes only.
File Reports with:
Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, Boating Accident Report
P.O. Box 67000
Harrisburg, PA 17106-7000