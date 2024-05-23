Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Report a Boating Accident

    Get the form needed to report a boat accident in Pennsylvania. 

    Get Accident Report Form

    Legally Required Reporting 

    • The operator of a boat involved in an accident resulting in death, disappearance or injury requiring medical treatment beyond first aid. Must be reported within 48 hours. 
    • Accidents involving aggregate property damage exceeding $2,000. Must be reported within 10 days. 
    • If the operator is unable, the owner of every vessel involved must report the accident.

    *All reports are confidential and for the use of the Commission for boating safety purposes only.

    File Reports with:

    Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, Boating Accident Report
    P.O. Box 67000
    Harrisburg, PA 17106-7000

    Accident Report Form