Renew Boat Registration

How to Renew

Boat registrations are renewed on a 2-year cycle and expire on the date indicated on the registration card and validation decal. The Commission will mail a renewal notice to the primary owner of the boat before expiration.



Renew online



Visit the Commission's secure e-commerce site, HuntFishPA.

Renew by mail



Complete the renewal notice or registration renewal and return with payment.

Mail here:

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Division of Licensing and Registration

P.O. Box 68900

Harrisburg, PA 17106-8900

Note -- Titles are issued at time of application, if applicable. If a title is lost, a duplicate or corrected title request must be completed by the title owner or lienholder.