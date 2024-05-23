Apply for a Boat Operator's License and Vessel Inspection to Carry Passengers for Hire

Boat Operator's License to Carry Passengers for Hire
License Eligibility
Applicant must be 18 years or older, in good physical condition, and possess a valid Boating Safety Education Certificate.
License Application Instructions
After all appropriate blocks are completed; submit the Boat Operator's License application to the address below to arrange for an oral and practical examination.
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
Bureau of Boating
P.O. Box 67000
Harrisburg, PA 17106-7000
These examinations are required on the initial application only, unless otherwise deemed necessary by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. This examination will cover topics such as:
- Boat Law and Regulations of Pennsylvania
- Inland and Pilot Rules of the Road
- Fire Protection and Extinguishment
- Safety Equipment
- Operations of Machinery
- Safe Handling of Gasoline Motors
- Proper Operation of Motorboats
- First Aid
Additional Information
- Renewal - The operator’s license expires on DECEMBER 31 five (5) years from the year in which it was issued, and is renewable upon submission of the appropriately completed application to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
- Replacement - Submission of the appropriately completed application to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
- Re-test - Submission of the appropriately completed application to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Thirty (30) days are required prior to re-testing. A re-test is required if the applicant fails any part of the examination.
- Photos - Attach two (2) photos (2x2 passport type) when filing for an original, renewal, or replacement license.
- Fee - Include the applicable fee of $25.00 payable to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission when filing this form for an original, renewal, replacement license or a re-test. 6.
- Physical Examination - The Preliminary Physical Examination form, completed by Physician, must also be submitted with your Boat Operator's License application.
Complete the Preliminary Physical Examination
Submit it with your Boat Operator's License application.
Inspection of Passenger Carrying Vessel
Inspection Application Instructions
Pennsylvania Fishing and Boating regulations Chapter 115 requires that any vessel carrying more than six (6) passengers for hire be inspected annually.
- Once you complete the inspection application, submit form to the regional law enforcement office for the region in which the boat(s) are to operate. The application shall be submitted at least thirty (30) days prior to the requested date of the inspection. The annual inspection shall be conducted prior to the first commercial use of the boat.
- Forward an additional copy of this form to the address below at least thirty (30) days prior to the requested date of inspection
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
Bureau of Boating
P.O. Box 67000
Harrisburg, PA 17106-7000
- Use the Vessel Inspection Check off List (Form PFBC-291b) to assist you in preparing your vessel for inspection.
Vessel Inspection Check-Off List
Check-Off List Instructions
- This form should be used by the owner or his representative to prepare the vessel for inspection.
- This form shall be completed by the Waterways Conservation Officer. Upon completion, both the owner or his representative and the Waterways Conservation Officer must sign the form.
- The completed form shall be forwarded the address below:
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
Bureau of Boating
PO. Box 67000
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17106-7000.
Passenger Carrying Vessel Characteristic Record
Record Instructions
- Submit the application for Passenger Carrying Vessel Characteristic Record with the INITIAL and RECERTIFICATION Application of Inspection.
- Owner or Representative complete all blocks in Part A as best you can. Unusual circumstances should be described in the “Remarks” block.
- Attach a photograph of the vessel with the INITIAL Application of Inspection.
- Part B is to be completed by a qualified Marine Surveyor.