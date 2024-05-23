Apply for a Boat Operator's License and Vessel Inspection to Carry Passengers for Hire

Boat Operator's License to Carry Passengers for Hire

License Eligibility

Applicant must be 18 years or older, in good physical condition, and possess a valid Boating Safety Education Certificate.

License Application Instructions



After all appropriate blocks are completed; submit the Boat Operator's License application to the address below to arrange for an oral and practical examination.

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Bureau of Boating

P.O. Box 67000

Harrisburg, PA 17106-7000

These examinations are required on the initial application only, unless otherwise deemed necessary by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. This examination will cover topics such as: