Get a Mentored Youth Trout Day License or Permit

Eligible Anglers
- Youth anglers need a Mentored Youth Permit OR a Voluntary Youth Fishing License from the Fish and Boat Commission.
- Accompanied by an licensed adult angler* to participate.
- With their License OR Permit, they can take a total of two trout (combined species) with a minimum length of 7 inches.
*Adult anglers are prohibited from possessing trout.
Anglers 16 years of age or older are adult anglers and need a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License and a current Trout Permit. To participate on MYTD, anglers over 16 must be accompanied by a youth angler with a Mentored Youth Fishing Permit OR a Voluntary Youth Fishing License from the Commission.
Mentored Youth Permit
A Mentored Youth Permit is FREE and is required for youth to fish on Mentored Youth Trout Day. Create an account for a youth on HuntFish.PA.gov to obtain this permit.Get Mentored Youth Permit
Voluntary Youth License
A Voluntary Youth License is $2.97 and is a contribution to support youth programs all year long. Create an account for a youth on HuntFish.PA.gov to obtain this license.Buy Voluntary Youth License
While both the Mentored Youth permit and the Voluntary Youth License provide the opportunity for youth to fish on Mentored Youth Fishing Days, the Voluntary Youth License provides an extended return for both Pennsylvania’s youth and the Commission.
The Commission encourages anglers to purchase either a Voluntary Youth License or a Voluntary Youth License Voucher—for the future of fishing!
Guidance for Mentors
- Youth should be capable of fishing on their own, with limited assistance from mentor.
- Mentor should be fishing within a reasonable distance of actively fishing youth.
- This day is for mentors and their youth, and not designed for large groups of youth fishing, with minimal adult supervision.
- Mentor must have a valid Fishing License and Trout Permit
Commonwealth Inland Water fishing regulations apply. Special regulation areas are not included in the program. It is unlawful to fish in waters designated as part of the Mentored Youth Fishing Day Program except when participating in the program.