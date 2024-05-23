Apply for the Cooperative Nursery Grant

About the Cooperative Nursery Grant
Requests from organizations involved in the PA Fish & Boat Commission’s (PFBC) Cooperative Nursery Program may be considered for grants from the PFBC. The PFBC reserves the right to determine the eligibility of a project for support. Grants will be for a maximum of $3,000.
The Cooperative Nursery Unit (CNU) staff reviews grant applications each year. To be considered for funding, a completed application (PDF) must be in the Cooperative Nursery Unit office by the date specified in the application memo from the unit (this letter will accompany grant applications). Application memos are sent to sponsors in February or March.
For more information contact the Commission's Coordinator, Brian McHail, 814-353-2225, bmchail@pa.gov.
Requirements for submitting grant applications:
- Completed application form
- Preference may be given projects with a minimum of 1 to 1 matching funds
- Matching funds not necessarily needed
- Projects cannot be started until after contracts are drawn up, no before-the-fact purchases
Grant application (PDF -- Word)
Grant application instructions
PFBC favors supporting projects in the following areas:
- New sponsor construction
- Major addition/improvements by sponsors
- Addition of water quality enhancers and/or monitoring kits
- Construction of aquatic habitat structures that will enhance the rearing facility
- Purchase of equipment to be used solely in the operation of the nursery
PFBC will not provide monies for:
- Individuals
- Political activities
- Loans of any kind
- Endowment purposes
- Trip, tours, tickets or advertising
- Salaries, stipends or general program operations
- Fish feed
Contact Information
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Cooperative Nursery Unit
1735 Shiloh Road
State College, PA 16801
Fax: 814-355-8264
Brian McHail, Unit Leader
Phone: 814-353-2225
Email: bmchail@pa.gov
John Cingolani, Fisheries Technician
Phone: 814-353-2237
Email: jcingolani@pa.gov
Elizabeth James, Fisheries Technician
Phone: 814-353-2222
Email: elijames@pa.gov