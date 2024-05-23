Apply for the Cooperative Nursery Grant

About the Cooperative Nursery Grant

Requests from organizations involved in the PA Fish & Boat Commission’s (PFBC) Cooperative Nursery Program may be considered for grants from the PFBC. The PFBC reserves the right to determine the eligibility of a project for support. Grants will be for a maximum of $3,000.

The Cooperative Nursery Unit (CNU) staff reviews grant applications each year. To be considered for funding, a completed application (PDF) must be in the Cooperative Nursery Unit office by the date specified in the application memo from the unit (this letter will accompany grant applications). Application memos are sent to sponsors in February or March.

For more information contact the Commission's Coordinator, Brian McHail, 814-353-2225, bmchail@pa.gov.