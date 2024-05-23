Buy or Redeem a Gift Voucher for a Fishing License

Buy or Redeem a Gift Fishing License Voucher Online
How to Buy Voucher
Go to HuntFish.PA.gov log in to your account, create an account or use our guest account.
- Select the "Fish" tab and scroll down for a list of Gift Vouchers
- Select the preferred GIFT- Fishing license
- Select the quantity and "Add to Cart"
- To buy additional items, select "Keep Shopping", and add products
- Select "Checkout" to finish your purchase
- Enter credit card and billing Information and "Submit"
- On the Order Receipt page select "Receipt and License Documents" to download your gift voucher
- Give your recipient the voucher to redeem with the voucher number.
Share our "Redeem" instructions below with each gift voucher recipient.
How to Redeem Voucher
Congratulations on your gift of adventure and fun on Pennsylvania's waterways. May the fish find your hook always!
Go to HuntFish.PA.gov and log in to your account or create an account.
- Under the "Fish" tab select the fishing license or permit that matches your gift voucher
- Select "Add to cart"
- To buy additional items, select "Keep Shopping" and add products
- In Shopping Cart, add voucher number and click "Apply"
- Click "Checkout" and your gift is redeemed
- If you are purchasing additional products, enter credit card and billing information
- On the Order Receipt page select "Receipt and License Documents" to download your fishing license and/or permit
Please Note: Gift vouchers are not licenses and may not be used as licenses while fishing. Vouchers are non-refundable and expire as noted.
Buy or Redeem a Gift Fishing License Voucher In-Person
Visit a fishing license agent near you to buy or redeem a gift fishing license voucher.