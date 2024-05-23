Buy or Redeem a Gift Voucher for a Fishing License

How to Redeem Voucher

Congratulations on your gift of adventure and fun on Pennsylvania's waterways. May the fish find your hook always!



Go to HuntFish.PA.gov and log in to your account or create an account.



Under the "Fish" tab select the fishing license or permit that matches your gift voucher

Select "Add to cart"



To buy additional items, select "Keep Shopping" and add products



In Shopping Cart, add voucher number and click "Apply"



Click "Checkout" and your gift is redeemed

If you are purchasing additional products, enter credit card and billing information



On the Order Receipt page select "Receipt and License Documents" to download your fishing license and/or permit