Borrow Fishing Equipment and Tackle

How to Find a Loaner Site
Loaner sites serve groups offering angler education programs, familes or individuals who want to give fishing a try before investing in the equipment or even someone visiting who didn't bring their gear.
How to Host a Loaner Site
Becoming a Fishing Tackle Loaner host location is free. Locations must have ample storage space for equipment, knowledge of fishing spots, and a willingness to help participants. The Commission will provide all the equipment and educations materials (if needed) and will train partners as Fishing Skills Instructors.
Loaner sites make loans, ensure equipment return, store and maintain equipment, keep inventory and report numbers to the Commission, and promote their program.