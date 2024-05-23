Borrow Fishing Equipment and Tackle

How to Host a Loaner Site

Becoming a Fishing Tackle Loaner host location is free. Locations must have ample storage space for equipment, knowledge of fishing spots, and a willingness to help participants. The Commission will provide all the equipment and educations materials (if needed) and will train partners as Fishing Skills Instructors.

Loaner sites make loans, ensure equipment return, store and maintain equipment, keep inventory and report numbers to the Commission, and promote their program.