    Borrow Fishing Equipment and Tackle

    In cooperation with the fishing tackle industry, groups, organizatons and businesses, we loan rods, reels and tackle so you can enjoy a fishing adventure without having to purchase the basic gear.

    How to Find a Loaner Site

    Loaner sites serve groups offering angler education programs, familes or individuals who want to give fishing a try before investing in the equipment or even someone visiting who didn't bring their gear. 

    Find a Loaner Site Near You

    How to Host a Loaner Site

    Becoming a Fishing Tackle Loaner host location is free. Locations must have ample storage space for equipment, knowledge of fishing spots, and a willingness to help participants. The Commission will provide all the equipment and educations materials (if needed) and will train partners as Fishing Skills Instructors. 

    Loaner sites make loans, ensure equipment return, store and maintain equipment, keep inventory and report numbers to the Commission, and promote their program. 

    Host a Loaner Site