Apply for the Boating Infrastructure Grant

Additional Information

Who is eligible?

Grants may be made to public and private operators of open-to-the-public boating facilities: municipal agencies (cities, towns, counties, etc.), state agencies (State Parks, DNR, Fish & Wildlife, etc.), and other government entities.

What does the grant cover?

In Pennsylvania, the program's goal is to provide funds to develop and maintain transient moorage (tie-ups) serving recreational boats 26 feet and larger. Eligible project activities include the construction, renovation and maintenance of transient tie up facilities. Boating infrastructure refers to features that provide stopover places for transient non-trailerable recreational vessels to tie up. These features include transient slips, day docks, floating docks and fixed piers, navigational aids, and dockside utilities including electric, water, and pumpout stations.

There are two "tiers" of grant support. Tier 1 provides funding for small-scale projects. Up to $300,000 is available annually to each state. Tier 2 is for projects that request more than $3​00,000. Tier 2 projects compete nationally in a process managed by the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

What will it cost?

Project sponsors must provide at least 25 percent of the resources needed to complete the project. Availability of these resources must be confirmed before project approval. Resources used for the match may come from a variety of sources, including: appropriations, bond issues, agency labor, and donations (including cash, labor, materials and equipment). Project sponsors do not receive grant funds at the time of funding approval. Rather, reimbursement takes place after the sponsor certifies that expenditures have been made.

Responsibilities under the Grant Program

The property or facilities funded with Boating Infrastructure assistance must be designed and built to be useable for at least 20 years.

Facilities should be built on navigable waters available to the public in water deep enough for non-trailerable recreational vessels to navigate.

Grant recipients must also install navigational aids to allow safe passage for transient vessels between the tie up facility and the channels or open water.

Other commitments include ensuring proper maintenance of new developments/renovations, facilitating audits, providing for nondiscrimination, etc.

Can you charge for the use of the facility?

Yes, however the Commission encourages the free use of facilities constructed under this program.

PA Fish and Boat Commission

Boating Infrastructure Grant Program

PO Box 67000

Harrisburg, PA 17106-7000

717-346-8196

Email: ra-boatgrants@pa.gov