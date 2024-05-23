About the Fishing Tackle Loaner Program

The public can go to the locations identified and borrow rods, reels and a tackle box full of hooks and other terminal tackle. This equipment is borrowed in much the same way books are borrowed from a library. Those wanting to borrow gear complete a form and the loan is made. At the end of the loan period the equipment is returned to the site.

This program is a partnership between the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the American Sportfishing Association, and the listed sponsors. The program is designed to make it easy for anyone to access fishing tackle. Whether you are giving fishing a try for the first time, or returning to a childhood activity, these sites provide free tackle for loan. It's hoped that those making the loans will enjoy fishing so much they are hooked for life. This equipment may also be loaned to groups conducting angler education programs in the community.

Loaner Locations

Loaner partners serve a range of potential anglers. State and local parks, sportsmen's clubs, libraries, recreation departments and community centers are ideal loaner hosts, but other types of organizations with a desire to support fishing recreation can make excellent partners. Host sites are most successful when someone on location is knowledgeable (or has access to someone who is) about fishing.



Find Fishing Tackle Loaner locations near you.



Borrowers



Loaner sites serve groups offering angler education programs, familes or individuals who want to give fishing a try before investing in the equipment or even someone visiting who didn't bring their gear.



Need to borrow a rod, reel or other fishing equipment? Find Fishing Tackle Loaner locations near you.



Become a Fishing Tackle Loaner



Becoming a Fishing Tackle Loaner location is free. Locations need to have ample storage space for the equipment, knowledge of fishing spots, and a willingness to help participants. The Commission will provide all the equipment and educations materials (if needed) and will train partners as Fishing Skills Instructors.

Loaner sites wilI:

