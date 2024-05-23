Apply to Become a Boating Instructor

Boating Safety Instructor Overview
If you are interested in becoming a boating instructor, contact Fish and Boat Commission staff in your region.
Course Registration and Reporting
Registration
Boating Course Registration -- Submit an Event
Reporting
Complete and submit a Boating Course Summary Report after boating course is completed.
Mail or email your completed report to:
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
Bureau of Boating
PO Box 67000
Harrisburg, PA 17106-7000
Phone: 717-705-7833 | Fax: 705-7831
E-mail: RA-FB-Education@pa.gov
Materials
- Boating Instructor's Manual
- For Lesson Plans, contact regional staff or email RA-FB-Education@pa.gov.
- Requisition for Educational Publications for ordering classroom materials (Boating Handbooks, Applications for Boating Safety Education Certificates, Temporary Boating Safety Education Certificates, etc.)
- PA State Legal Requirements Teaching Outline
Resources for Instructors
Boating Safety Testimonials
Life jackets can save lives, it's a fact. Hear the stories from families who learned firsthand how important it is to always wear a life jacket.
Waves of Hope
Each year, nearly 650 people in the U.S. die during recreational boating activities. In order to prevent boating and open water tragedies, families and friends of victims have come together to create Waves of Hope.