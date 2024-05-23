Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Apply to Become a Boating Instructor

    Join the Fish and Boat Commission in promoting boating safety by teaching boating safety.

    Boating Safety Instructor Overview

    If you are interested in becoming a boating instructor, contact Fish and Boat Commission staff in your region

    Course Registration and Reporting

    Registration

    Boating Course Registration -- Submit an Event

    Reporting

    Complete and submit a Boating Course Summary Report after boating course is completed.

    Mail or email your completed report to:

    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
    Bureau of Boating
    PO Box 67000
    Harrisburg, PA 17106-7000

    Phone: 717-705-7833 | Fax: 705-7831
    E-mail: RA-FB-Education@pa.gov

    Materials 

    Resources for Instructors

    Boating Safety Testimonials

    Life jackets can save lives, it's a fact. Hear the stories from families who learned firsthand how important it is to always wear a life jacket.

      Life Jackets Save Lives - YouTube Playlist

      Waves of Hope

      Each year, nearly 650 people in the U.S. die during recreational boating activities. In order to prevent boating and open water tragedies, families and friends of victims have come together to create Waves of Hope.

      Waves of Hope Website