Apply to Become a Boating Instructor

Boating Safety Instructor Overview

If you are interested in becoming a boating instructor, contact Fish and Boat Commission staff in your region.

View a schedule of our boating courses

Course Registration and Reporting

Registration

Boating Course Registration -- Submit an Event

Reporting

Complete and submit a Boating Course Summary Report after boating course is completed.

Mail or email your completed report to:

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Bureau of Boating

PO Box 67000

Harrisburg, PA 17106-7000



Phone: 717-705-7833 | Fax: 705-7831

E-mail: RA-FB-Education@pa.gov