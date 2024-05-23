Apply for a Venomous Snake Permit

Skip to main content

    A permit is required to hunt, take, catch, kill or possess Timber Rattlesnakes and Eastern Copperheads. 

    Requirements

      Regulations

      fishing license is required to catch or take reptiles and amphibians, and other special regulations, seasons and possession limits apply. It is unlawful to possess endangered or threatened native species. Reference the Summary Book​ for information on reptile and amphibian hunting seasons and possession limits.

      Venomous Snake Catch Report

      Venomous Snake Permit holders must submit an online catch report regardless if they did not hunt or hunted and did not harvest.

