Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Apply for a Special Activities Permit

    A permit issued by the Fish and Boat Commission granting fishing and boating activities of groups of more than 10 people. 

    Apply Here

    Events Requiring a Special Activities Permit

    Application Deadlines

    • Fishing tournaments involving 50 or more boats. (Oct 1- Dec 1 of the year prior to the proposed tournament)
    • Fishing tournaments involving 49 or less boats or shore fishing. (At least 60 days prior to the proposed tournament.)
    • Fishing Derbies (60 days prior to the date of the derby.)
    • Marine Events (60 days prior to the date of the event.)
    • Use of Commission Property (60 days prior to the date of use.)
    • Online Catch/Photo/Release (CPR) Tournaments (60 days prior.)
    • Fly fishing competition (60 days prior to the date of the event.)