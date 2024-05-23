Apply for a Permit to Use a Mobility Device to Access Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Property

Using a Mobility Device on PFBC Property
A person who requires the use of a motorized wheelchair or similar device powered by an electric motor may use the device on Commission property. The Commission does not represent that its properties, except those specifically marked and designated for access by persons with disabilities, are suitable for this use. People needing the use of some other power-driven mobility device to access Commission property for fishing or boating opportunities may contact the Bureau of Law Enforcement for an application.
Mobility Device Permit Conditions
- The permittee shall carry the permit while operating the mobility device. The permittee also shall carry another form of identification.
- Off-road vehicles: the permittee shall display the universal access sticker in a conspicuous location on the device.
- Licensed motor vehicles: the permittee shall display the vehicle placard on the dashboard.
- The permittee agrees that he/she will be responsible for the operation of the mobility device, the suitability of the site for the operation and for damages caused by operation of the mobility device.
- The permittee acknowledges that the PFBC does not represent that PFBC properties, except those specifically marked and designated for access by persons with disabilities, are suitable for such use.
- No passengers shall be permitted unless the person with the disability is unable to operate the mobility device and the device is designed and manufactured to carry a passenger.
- The mobility device shall be operated in a prudent and safe manner.
- The maximum speed shall be 5 mph.
- The mobility device shall not be used in streams or wetlands.
- Use of the mobility device on PFBC property shall be subject to the PFBC’s regulation on the use of power-driven mobility devices by persons with disabilities on PFBC property.
- Operators of mobility devices shall abide by PFBC regulations.
- Hunters shall abide by the Game and Wildlife Code and regulations.
- Operators of licensed vehicles, snowmobiles, and ATVs shall abide by Pennsylvania’s Vehicle Code and regulations.
Safety Considerations
- Persons who use mobility devices on PFBC property do so at their own risk.
- The PFBC does not have the means to inspect, or to represent the safety of, all areas open to mobility devices under PFBC’s regulation.
- The PFBC only represents that those properties specifically marked and designated for access by persons with disabilities are suitable for mobility device use.