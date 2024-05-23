Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Apply for a Commercial Snapping Turtle Permit

    A permit is required to hunt, take, catch or kill Snapping Turtles for the purpose of sale, barter or trade.

    Commercial Snapping Turtle Permit

    Snapping Turtle Permits are not needed to collect Snapping Turtles for personal use. A permit is required to hunt, take, catch or kill Snapping Turtles for the purpose of sale, barter or trade.

    Requirements

      Regulations

      Individuals with a valid Pennsylvania fishing license are permitted to take a daily limit of 15 Snapping Turtles and have a total of 30 in their possession. Reference the Summary Book for seasons and consumption advice.

      Commercial Snapping Turtle Harvest Report

      Commercial Snapping Turtle Permit holders must submit an online harvest report regardless if they did not hunt or hunted and did not harvest.

