Apply for a Commercial Snapping Turtle Permit

Commercial Snapping Turtle Permit



Snapping Turtle Permits are not needed to collect Snapping Turtles for personal use. A permit is required to hunt, take, catch or kill Snapping Turtles for the purpose of sale, barter or trade.

Requirements

Must have a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License

Valid Commercial Snapping Turtle Permit - purchase online or via a fishing license issuing agent

Commercial Snapping Turtle Permit holders must complete an online harvest report regardless if they did not hunt or hunted and did not harvest during the permit year.

Regulations

Individuals with a valid Pennsylvania fishing license are permitted to take a daily limit of 15 Snapping Turtles and have a total of 30 in their possession. Reference the Summary Book for seasons and consumption advice.

Commercial Snapping Turtle Harvest Report

Commercial Snapping Turtle Permit holders must submit an online harvest report regardless if they did not hunt or hunted and did not harvest.