Plan an Event at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center

Planning Must-Knows
Eight halls and three arenas, as well as ample pre-function and meeting space make the PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center a unique facility with the flexibility to exceed expectations.
Download and Browse the facility event guide for details specific to your event.
Like what you see? Check out our facility gallery for more photos.
- Giant Exposition Hall - 172,000 square feet
- Main Hall - 146,527 square feet
- North Hall - 56,000 square feet
- Northwest Hall - 55,000 square feet
- Northeast Hall - 38,600 square feet
- West Hall - 38,000+ square feet
- East Hall - 16,500 square feet
- New Holland Large Arena - 8,000 square feet at floor; 7,318 seats
- Equine Arena - 39,200 square feet at floor; 1,660 seats
- Sale Arena - 4,000 square feet at floor, 918 seats
Essential Extras
The PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center prides itself on excellent customer service and providing the amenities needed to create a successful event. Here are a few key extras and the associated fees.
- Consumer parking - $10.00 per vehicle.
- Promoter/event planner parking- Each event will receive 20 complimentary parking passes to be used for staff or volunteers. Additional passes may be purchased at a 20% reduced rate.
- We encourage all vendors to drop trailers at our off site lot for complimentary parking. If parking a trailer onsite is required, a $25.00 per day fee will be charged. All trailers to remain on site must display the Farm Show Trailer Parking tag.
- When the show permits, camping is permitted onsite at a rate of $95 for the first day and $40 each additional day to include 4 parking spaces. Additional spaces are $15. per day.
- Please refer to the planning guide planning guide for a full list of rental details
- Exclusive Catering – C & J Catering will create a menu specific to your taste and budget.