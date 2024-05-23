Filing a Lobbying Complaint

If the matter is not within the Commission's jurisdiction or if the complaint lacks sufficient information, it will not be processed and the complainant will be notified.

Upon receipt of a sufficient complaint, the Commission’s Investigative Division may initiate a preliminary inquiry. A preliminary inquiry must be completed within 60 days, after which it must either be terminated or opened as a full investigation.

If the matter is terminated after the Investigative Division completes its preliminary inquiry, both the complainant and subject of the inquiry will be notified.

Prior to the initiation of a full investigation, the subject of an investigation must be notified of the allegations against them.

The Investigative Division must notify the complainant within 72 hours of the commencement of a full investigation, and both the complainant and subject of the investigation will be notified every 90 days thereafter of the status of the matter.

If a full investigation has been conducted, upon the conclusion of the investigation, the Investigative Division will issue a findings report to the subject of the complaint containing the relevant findings of fact. Findings reports must be issued within 360 days of the initiation of the full investigation. The subject of the investigation must respond to the findings report within 30 days after it is issued.

The subject will be afforded a full and fair opportunity to challenge the findings and allegations, which may include an evidentiary hearing and arguments of law.

Upon the conclusion of the proceedings, the Commission will issue a final order containing findings of fact and conclusions of law. Final orders issued by the Commission may be appealed to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania.