    Apply for Fellowships with the Commonwealth

    Explore opportunities to contribute to Pennsylvania’s future through our prestigious fellowship programs. These fellowships are designed for talented individuals with a passion for public service, offering a unique chance to work on high-impact projects that align with the Governor’s policy priorities.

    Current Fellowship Highlights

    Although there are no open opportunities at the moment, here’s a glimpse into the fellowships currently running:

    In Progress

    William and Hannah Penn Fellowship

    Join a select group of professionals committed to making Pennsylvania a better place to live. The William and Hannah Penn Fellowship provides master's or advanced degree holders the opportunity to work directly with the state’s top executive leaders on critical initiatives.

      Fellows work on key issues such as:

      • Workforce Development
      • Broadband Access
      • Clean Energy
      • Housing
      • Climate Change
      • Agriculture
      • Aging and Long-Term Care
      • Emerging Technology

      The fellowship offers a rigorous, immersive experience that attracts candidates from top institutions, with a variety of backgrounds in public administration, social work, ecosystem management, and more. Fellows are currently contributing to departments like Aging, Agriculture, Human Services, and Environmental Protection.

      In Progress

      Governor's Science and Technology Fellowship

      This one-year program is tailored for master's or doctorate-level candidates aiming to build a career in a STEM field within state government. Fellows are paired with state agencies to work on special projects, with the potential for a permanent position upon completion. 

          Current Governor's Science and Technology Fellowship projects include:

          Learn more
          Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

          Research critical minerals from old mines for commercial use.

          Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection

          Expand food recovery and composting networks to reduce waste and greenhouse gases.

          Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

          Integrate behavioral health care with broader public health systems.

          Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

          Develop and implement a construction curriculum for high school and vocational students.

          In Progress

          Govern For America Fellowship

          This two-year program places recent graduates into full-time government roles, providing mentorship and hands-on experience. Fellows are currently contributing to departments such as Corrections, Environmental Protection, and Health, working on initiatives that impact the entire state.

