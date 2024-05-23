Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for Employment with the Commonwealth

    Welcome! Here you will find all the information you need to apply for a rewarding career with the Commonwealth. Discover the benefits of working with us and follow our simple steps to submit your application today.

    Get Started
    Explore our Job Openings

    Steps to Apply

    We have a wide range of opportunities across the Commonwealth. Start by finding a job that fits your skills and interests.

    Find Jobs Now

    Gather your resume, cover letter, and references. Some positions may also require additional documents like college transcripts or certifications. If needed, these will be checked by our evaluation staff to ensure you meet the requirements. 

    Apply online quickly and securely. After submitting your application, be sure to check your email for a confirmation and follow-up communication from our team. 

    Why work for the Commonwealth?

    Our Benefits

    Enjoy health insurance, retirement plans, paid leave, and opportunities for professional growth.

    View Our Benefit Package

    FAQs

    Got questions? We've got answers about the application process, eligibility, and more.

    View our Resources

    Contact Us

    Have questions or need assistance? We are here to help!