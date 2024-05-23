Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Education

    Call the Special Education in PA ConsultLine

    ConsultLine provides a direct help line to a special education specalist. If you're a family member of a special education student or an advocate, call ConsultLine with questions and concerns.

    Call ConsultLine (Voice/TTY/TDD)

    Overview

    The special education system can seem confusing. ConsultLine, a service of the Office for Dispute Resolution, is available to assist. The helpline provides assistance for families and advocates of children with special needs. 

    ConsultLine is designed to assist parents and advocates of children with disabilities or children thought to be disabled. Reach out with any questions concerning your child's special education program or the laws relating to the provision of services in your child's Individualized Educational Program (IEP). Explain federal and state laws relating to special education, describe the options that are available to parents, inform parents of procedural safeguards, identify other agencies and support services, and describe available remedies and how parents can proceed.

    The ConsultLine is designed to be used by parents and parent/advocacy organizations. School district personnel are asked to use the Bureau of Special Education's main number: 717-783-6913.

    Additional resources

    If the ConsultLine adviser cannot answer all of your questions, the Office for Dispute Resolution (ODR) may help. ODR coordinates and manages Pennsylvania's special education mediation and due process system. They also provide help with procedural safeguards to parents, advocates, school districts, and intermediate units.

    Find the Right Help for You and Your Child

    Preliminary Steps

    Consider taking the following steps before contacting ConsultLine:

    • Call your child's teacher, counselor, and/or the principal.
    • Discuss the situation with your school district's special education director.

    If neither of these steps resolve your concern, call ConsultLine for answers about special education regulations and related issues.

    When You Call

    When your call is received, you will leave a message for a specialist the following information:

    • Identify yourself, the child, and where he or she is enrolled in school.
    • Describe your concern and special circumstances.

    When you receive a return call, the specialist will give you helpful information so have something ready to take notes. 

    Contact us

    A parent/advocate can call and leave a message anytime, and then the call is returned in the order in which it was received.

    If you are a parent or advocacy organization

    Call ConsultLine

    1-800-879-2301

    If you are school district personnel

    Call the Bureau of Special Education

    717-783-6913