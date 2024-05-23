Call the Special Education in PA ConsultLine

The special education system can seem confusing. ConsultLine, a service of the Office for Dispute Resolution, is available to assist. The helpline provides assistance for families and advocates of children with special needs.

ConsultLine is designed to assist parents and advocates of children with disabilities or children thought to be disabled. Reach out with any questions concerning your child's special education program or the laws relating to the provision of services in your child's Individualized Educational Program (IEP). Explain federal and state laws relating to special education, describe the options that are available to parents, inform parents of procedural safeguards, identify other agencies and support services, and describe available remedies and how parents can proceed.



The ConsultLine is designed to be used by parents and parent/advocacy organizations. School district personnel are asked to use the Bureau of Special Education's main number: 717-783-6913.

