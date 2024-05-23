Transfer a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) from Another State

Overview
Returning Pennsylvania residents must meet the same ID and residency rules as new residents.
Surrender all valid out-of-state CDLs
If you are a new resident of Pennsylvania and want a CDL, you must surrender all valid out-of-state CDLs. The Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Act only allows one valid license at any time. Additionally, Pennsylvania can prohibit issuance of driver license products to an out-of-state address.
Fill out the necessary paperwork
Fill out an Application for Pennsylvania Commercial Driver's License by Out-of-State CDL Driver (DL-180RCD) and a Self-Certification Form (DL-11CD).
Go to a Driver License Center
Go to a Driver License Center with the following:
- Valid out-of-state driver's license
- Proof of identity and residency
- Social security card
- A check or money order for the appropriate fee
If your name has changed due to marriage, divorce, or court order, bring your original documents to a Driver License Center. These documents should show the change.