Schedule a Driver's Test

Overview
- Driver's License Road Test
- Motorcycle Road Test
- Commercial Driver's License Road Test
- Written Special Points Test
How to schedule your driver's test
To schedule your driver's test, go to the online driver's test scheduling login page. You can also use this login to cancel or reschedule a test.
To login, you need the following information:
- Driver number
- Date of Birth
- Last 4 digits of your Social Security Number (SSN)
If you don't have a SSN, enter the last four digits of the Alien Number previously provided to PennDOT.
Contact us
Having trouble logging in?
Please call 717-412-5300.
Language translation assistance is available.
TTY callers — please dial 711 to reach us.
Customer Call Center Hours: Monday through Friday (except holidays), from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET